Foo Fighters Reveal New Drummer Josh Freese and Debut New Song During Tour Rehearsal Livestream

Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2023 - 11:28 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com rock band Foo Fighters have announced Josh Freese is their new drummer. Freese is a session drummer who recently performed with the Offspring. Freese will be following the legacy of the Foo Fighters’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last year.

The band revealed the news yesterday during the livestream of Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts, a studio session recorded at the group’s 606 studios in Northridge, California.

On Instagram Foo Fighters post a clip from their livestream performance.

“Thanks for joining us. It will be streaming on @veeps for 72 hours on demand if you missed it. Link in bio.”

During the livestream, Foo Fighters introduced their new drummer Freese after teasing other famous drummers who would replace the late Hawkins. The intro featured cameos from Chad Smith, Tommy Lee, and Danny Carey.

Foo Fighters: Preparing Music for Concerts included behind-the-scenes footage and the debut performances of songs from the Foo Fighters’s upcoming album But Here We Are, which will be released on June 2.

Foo Fighters played an eight song set during their rehearsal, which was shot in black and white. In addition to classics like “All My Life” and “Monkey Wrench,” the band played their recent singles “Rescued” and “Under You,” as well as an unreleased track called “Nothing at All,” both of which appear on But Here We Are.

Setlist:

All My Life

Rescued

No Son of mine

Under You

The Sky Is a Neighborhood

Nothing at All

Monkey Wrench

Aurora