Billie Eilish Makes Surprise Appearance With Labrinth at Coachella

Ronan Ruiz April 16th, 2023 - 3:41 PM

This Saturday (4/15) at Coachella, Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance alongside Labrinth onstage to perform their collaborative single “Never Felt So Alone.” The two artists can be seen performing together here or below:

The song was co-produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas. An earlier version of the song initially was revealed on Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria. Read more from our coverage of “Never Felt So Alone” here.