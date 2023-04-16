Billie Eilish Makes Surprise Appearance With Labrinth at Coachella

This Saturday (4/15) at Coachella, Billie Eilish made a surprise appearance alongside Labrinth onstage to perform their collaborative single “Never Felt So Alone.” The two artists can be seen performing together here or below:
The song was co-produced by Eilish’s brother Finneas. An earlier version of the song initially was revealed on Season 2 of HBO’s Euphoria. Read more from our coverage of “Never Felt So Alone” here.
Eilish is scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza this August.