First Aid Kit Announces Spring & Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Indie-folk band First Aid Kit has announced a North American tour for the spring & summer of 2023 following the release of their album Palomino. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the west coast leg of the tour will include the band Hurray For The Riff Raff while the east coast leg will feature The Weather Station. In addition to their tour through North America, the band will continue playing throughout the UK with artist Lola Kirke until the end of 2022 and then will be touring Europe with Maja Francis in early 2023. The North American tour kicks off in New York at Radio City Music Hall on July 18 2023. Tickets go on sale on November 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM with ticket presales beginning November 9, 2022 at 10:00 AM.

News of this tour follows the band dropping a music video for the newest single from Palomino, “A Feeling That Never Came.” When the band was interviewed about Palomino, they stated “Here it is. Our fifth album Palomino. Straight from our hearts to yours. We are immensely proud of this record and we had such a joyous experience making it. To us, it symbolizes freedom and moving forward. Like the imagery of the Palomino riding off into the unknown, we hope these songs will give you inspiration and solace wherever they find you.”

FIRST AID KIT — 2022-2023 TOUR DATES

11/28 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy +

11/30 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo +

12/02 Cambridge, UK Corn Exchange +

12/03 Birmingham, UK O2 Academy +

12/05 Liverpool, UK Eventim Olympia +

12/06 Cardiff, UK Motorpoint Arena +

12/08 London, UK Eventim Apollo +

12/09 London, UK Eventim Apollo +

02/04 Berlin, DE Columbiahalle ^

02/05 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan ^

02/07 Paris, FR Casino de Paris ^

02/08 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique ^

02/09 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Max ^

02/11 Köln, DE Kantine ^

02/12 Copenhagen, DK The Royal Opera ^

02/24 Helsinki, FI Messukeskus ^

02/27 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene ^

02/28 Oslo, NO Sentrum Scene ^

03/01 Gothenburg, SE Scandinavium ^

03/03 Malmo, SE Malmo Arena ^

03/04 Stockholm, SE Avicii Arena ^

05/15 Oakland, CA Fox Theater *

05/16 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Palladium *

05/17 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren *

05/19 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium *

05/20 Salt Lake City, UT The Union *

05/22 Portland, OR Keller Auditorium *

05/23 Vancouver, BC Malkin Bowl *

05/24 Seattle, WA The Paramount Theatre *

07/12 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium #

07/14 Washington, DC The Anthem #

07/15 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore Philadelphia #

07/16 Boston, MA Roadrunner #

07/18 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall #

07/20 Toronto, ON HISTORY #

07/22 Chicago, IL TBC #

07/23 St. Paul, MN Palace Theatre #

+ = with Lola Kirke

^ = with Maja Francis

* = with Hurray For The Riff Raff

# = with The Weather Station

