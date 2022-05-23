Welcome To Rockville Cancels Sets From Guns N Roses, Korn, Rise Against And More Due To Inclement Weather

Home News Roy Lott May 23rd, 2022 - 3:27 PM

Welcome To Rockville experienced some severe weather this weekend. According to Stereogum, unexpected storms have forced organizers for the festival to cancel headlining sets by Guns N’ Roses and Korn, as well as performances from Bush, Shinedown, Rise Against and many others. Megadeth was originally set to perform on Friday but also had to drop out due to travel delays from Canada.

“Unfortunately, there is another storm headed our way so we regretfully will be canceling the rest of the show tonight,” read one of the many delay- and cancelation-related posts on the festival’s official Facebook page, some of which have since been deleted. “We are as heartbroken as you are that today’s inclement weather has disrupted our plans, but ultimately the safety of our fans, artists, staff and vendors are of the upmost importance.”

Slash made a statement regarding the disappointing news. “Tonight’s cancelation at Welcome to Rockville was a massive disappointment,” Slash tweeted on Saturday night after the Guns N’ Roses set was called off. “We were really looking forward to the show. But the weather had other ideas. We sympathize with all you guys who got rained out along with us, it fucking sucks. Another time, sooner than later!”

Fans had to take shelter in the Daytona International Speedway grandstand or in their cars as severe thunderstorms with lightning and hail rolled through the area on both Friday and Saturday.

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara