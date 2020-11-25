Ted Nugent Claims the Election Was a Fraud and Dead People Voted

Home News Aaron Grech November 25th, 2020 - 11:24 PM

Rock performer Ted Nugent has claimed, without any evidence, that the 2020 U.S. presidential election, which led to a victory for President-Elect Joe Biden, was a “fraud.” Allegations of voting fraud, which are not proven to have any substantial impact on the U.S. Presidential election, have been pushed by the President Donald Trump, Biden’s opposition. Nugent’s allegations included an unsubstantiated claim that the deceased voted during the election, a claim also made by Trump.

“I’ve been absorbing, searching, reviewing, masticating and regurgitating. All the evidence I can find, the election was a fraud. There were an awful lot of dead people that voted. I don’t have the exact number, but there were a lot of dead people that voted,” Nugent alleged.

Throughout the years Nugent has enjoyed his fair share of controversy over his questionable public statements. In 1990 he was quoted as saying “apartheid isn’t that cut-and-dry. All men are not created equal,” before adding that South African men were a “different breed of man” who “still put bones in their noses, they still walk around naked, they wipe their butts with their hands.” He has also called Islam a “voodoo religion,” that “believes in world domination.”

Nugent called survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, “liars” who “have no soul” after they organized the National School Walkout Day in protest of American gun violence and the lack of gun reform legislation in Congress. The shooting at Marjory Douglas High School claimed the lives of 17 students. This year he called the political opposition” rabid coyotes,” during his interview with the far-right media outlet Info Wars.

His lyrics have also provoked criticism due to their questionable content. Tracks such as “Jailbait” from his album Intensities in 10 Cities include the lyrics, “Well, I don’t care if you’re just 13/You look too good to be true/I just know that you’re probably clean…/Jailbait you look fine, fine, fine…”