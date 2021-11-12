Infected Rain Releases Encouraging New Single “Fighter”

Home News Skyler Graham November 12th, 2021 - 10:05 AM

Historically, women are expected to be pretty and nice. Fighting, however, is neither of these things. And in the recent music video for “Fighter,” Infected Rain reveals how values are more important than these expectations.

The video for the metal track shows frontwoman Lena Scissorhands taking off her accessories in the bathroom mirror, preparing to strut into the ring with nothing but confidence and striking face makeup. The lyrics present a tale of redemption, of coming back stronger no matter what you’ve been through: “Irreparably brokenhearted / By ghosts of past forever hunted / Milk and fire in your veins / Consequences of past mistakes.”



“Inspired by strong women who never give up,” Scissorhands says in a press release, “Fighter” is a reminder of the here and now! “Fighter” is a reminder of strength and potential. Today right now, all you’ve got is this!'”

The track comes from their upcoming album Ecdysis, which is set to come out on Jan. 7, 2022, via Napalm Records. In addition to the album, the band recently announced a concert stream and documentary titled The Devil’s Dozen, which will become available beginning Nov. 26. As described in the press release, the film will trace the history of the group and provide rare behind-the-scenes footage and unreleased songs. The band was supposed to go on a North American tour with Insomnium and Eluveitie in 2020, but the tour was postponed due to the pandemic.