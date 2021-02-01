Grimes Is Finishing Up a New Album, Hopes to Release New Music in Next Two Months

Home News Aaron Grech February 1st, 2021 - 7:21 PM

Alternative pop artist Grimes released Miss Anthropocene just last year, but the artist is already back in the studio finishing up work on the album’s follow-up, according to her recent Q&A broadcast on YouTube. This Q&A was made in partnership with tech company Endel, who helped Grimes create her “AI Lullaby” last year.

Grimes teased the idea of releasing new music within two months and said that she needed to finish vocals and mastering for the upcoming record. She also expressed concern that COVID-19 may interfere with her ability to release music videos during that timeframe.

“MUSIC IS READY BUT BUSINESS IS NOT,” Grimes stated. “ALSO DUNNO IF CAN SHOOT MUSIC VIDEOS WITH COVID SO WE SEE.”

Later on in her Q&A Grimes discussed working with Caroline Polachek for a collaborative project, while praising her musical talent and complexity. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert also sounded off on some Grimes collaborations, saying that he was “making hits” with the performer. Grimes reportedly worked on an EP with Lil Uzi Vert back in 2019, but claimed that the artist never downloaded her WeTransfer file.

“I was like, ‘Dude, I spent two weeks on this’,” Grimes explained. “It hurt my feelings. I think ‘Darkseid’ is from that session. That’s how I, like, have all these weird rap beats.”

Grimes has been hard at work throughout 2020, premiering the song “Delete Forever” in honor of Lil Pee and two singles from Miss Anthropocene “Idoru” and “You’ll miss me when i’m not around.” She also had a child with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela