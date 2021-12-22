Grimes Shares New Fantasy-Inspired Music Video For “Player Of Games”

Home News Roy Lott December 22nd, 2021 - 9:39 PM

Grimes has unveiled the ultimate fantasy-themed music video for her latest song “Player of Games.” The video first sees Grimes playing chess with a medieval knight, which eventually leads into a lightsaber battle and then to a regular sword fight. “Huge thanks to the team on this they bled for this one, or at least we all got food poisoning haha,” Grimes wrote on Instagram. The video was directed by Anton Tammi, who Grimes also thanks in her Instagram post.” Extra special shout out to Anton, this was definitely one of the coolest collaborative experiences I’ve ever had.” Creative direction and story credits were done by Grimes herself. Check out the video below.

Some believe that “Player Of Games” is about Elon Musk. “Baby would you still love me, out on Europa or will you forget?” she sings in the song.” Sail away to the cold expanse of space / Even love couldn’t keep you in your place.” It is the first solo release since the announcement of her AI girl group NPC. NPC collaborated with house DJ Chris Lake on their latest hit “A Drug From God.” Her last solo release was her song “Love,” which could potentially be on her much-anticipated album Book 1. In September, the singer spoke about the album, saying it is her best work to date. I’m just finishing an album, and I think it is by far my greatest work that I’ve ever done,” she said to Stereogum. “I just literally don’t care if anyone listens to this shit. I just want it to be, like, great. I want it to be unequivocally great art.” A release date has yet to be announced.

