Neil Young Declares Touring To Be “Broken” Thanks To Ticket Master

Gracie Chunes March 24th, 2023 - 1:31 PM

Neil Young has come out criticizing Ticketmaster for its long-held monopoly on concert ticket sales. On Sunday, March 19, Young made a post in this website titled “Concert Touring Is Broken” in which he decried the company’s high ticket prices and ticket fees, which have reached up to 30 percent for some artists. “I get letters blaming me for $3,000.00 tickets for a benefit I am doing. That money does not go to me or the benefit. Artists have to worry about ripped off fans blaming them for Ticketmaster add-ons and scalpers. Concert tours are no longer fun. Concert tours not what they were,” shared Young.

Young also credited an Quartz article about the fans being subjected to high fees during the Cure’s “Verified Fan” sale for their upcoming tour. “Ticketmaster… agreed with… that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all ‘Verified Fan’ accounts for lowest ticket price (‘LTP’) transactions,” shared frontman Robert Smith.

Ticketmaster has been taking a lot of heat since Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” caused major issues for the website.