Aerosmith Bringing Entire Catalogue To UMG After Striking Deal

Home News Alison Alber August 31st, 2021 - 10:17 PM

Legendary rock band Aerosmith signed a significant deal with the mega record label Universal Music Group just before the band’s 50th anniversary. The band will bring their entire catalogue to the company. According to Music Business Worldwide, part of the deal is that UMG will house the band’s old and upcoming releases, merchandise and audio-visual content, starting in 2022.

The band’s catalog, which includes their 1973 self-titled debut, Get Your Wings from 1974, and 1975’s Toys in the Attic, is currently distributed under Sony/Columbia. This has been the case for decades now but seems to be coming to an end with the switch to UMG. By this, the band will actually unite their catalogue with the part they released under Geffen, which is a Universal Music Group subsidiary. The Geffen catalog includes the band’s late ‘80s records Permanent Vacation, Pump and 1993’s Get a Grip.

Music Business Worldwide reports, the deal will also include access to Aerosmith’s Vindaloo Vaults. UMG also will have access to the personal archives of the founding members, vocalist Steven Tyler, Joe Perry (guitar) , Tom Hamilton (bass), Joey Kramer (drums) and Brad Whitford (guitar). Whitford is technically not a founding member but is with the band since 1971, a year after the band officially formed. The band will also help curate their collections of music, photos, video footage and more interesting rarities. Joe Perry says about the new deal, “It’s been a long road but I’m extremely happy and proud to say on behalf of Aerosmith we have been able to bring our 50 years of music under one roof by partnering with UMG. This will allow us to bring our music to our fans in ways we never were able to before. It’s something we’ve dreamed about happening for a long time. It’s a win for Aerosmith, UMG and ultimately our fans. Needless to say we are very excited. It’s an incredible way to celebrate 50 years and the many more years to come.”

Photo Credit: Marisa Rose Ficara