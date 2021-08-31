Aerosmith Bringing Entire Catalogue To UMG After Striking Deal

Legendary rock band Aerosmith signed a significant deal with the mega record label Universal Music Group just before the band’s 50th anniversary. The band will bring their entire catalogue to the company. According to Music Business Worldwide, part of the deal is that UMG will house the band’s old and upcoming releases, merchandise and audio-visual content, starting in 2022.
The band’s catalog, which includes their 1973 self-titled debut, Get Your Wings from 1974, and 1975’s Toys in the Attic, is currently distributed under Sony/Columbia. This has been the case for decades now but seems to be coming to an end with the switch to UMG. By this, the band will actually unite their catalogue with the part they released under Geffen, which is a Universal Music Group subsidiary. The Geffen catalog includes the band’s late ‘80s records Permanent Vacation, Pump and 1993’s Get a Grip.