Aerosmith Announces Release Of Rare Archival Concert Films In Honor Of 50th Anniversary

July 22nd, 2022

The legendary rock outfit Aerosmith has announced that they plan to release a series of recorded concerts from the band’s own vault. According to Blabbermouth, the collection, entitled “50 Years Live!: From the Aerosmith Vaults,” the series will feature five previously unreleased concerts each recorded from multiple directions with multiple cameras. The collection will be released in honor of the acclaimed band’s 50th anniversary.

Aerosmith will begin by releasing “Live From The Summit, Houston, TX, 1977;” streaming the Texas concert live via YouTube on July 29 at 12 PM PST/ 3 PM EST. The concert will then be uploaded to the band’s YouTube page and be made available for only one week. After this, the band will continue to feature one concert per week, each from different eras of the band’s long-standing and prestigious career.

On August 5, the band will release “Live From The Capital Centre, Landover, MD, 1989,” followed by “Live From The Coca-Cola Star Lake Amphitheatre, Pittsburgh, PA, 1993” on August 12. Moving on to concerts in the 21st century, the band will go on to premiere “Live From Comerica Park, Detroit, MI, 2003” on August 19, concluding with a showing of “Live From Arena Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico City, 2016” on August 26.

The band and its producers has made an strong effort to ensure that the greatest quality video and audio were used for each of the recorded concerts. The collection was produced by Steve Berkowitz and Dennis Wolfe, with sound and video reconstruction done by Vanderquest UK and Formosa Sound. To get a taste of the upcoming collection, a promotional video for “50 Years Live!” can be viewed via YouTube below.

Aerosmith has previously held a series of Las Vegas Residency shows, a portion of which were cancelled due to lead-singer Steven Tyler entering rehab.

Photo Credit: Marissa Rose Ficara