Aerosmith Reunite with Drummer Joey Kramer for Full Set at Las Vegas Residency

Home News Aaron Grech February 11th, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Aerosmith’s founding drummer Joey Kramer was notably absent during their recent performance at this year’s Grammy Awards, however the performer reunited with the band last night during their ongoing Deuces Are Wild residency at the MGM Grand. This was the drummer’s first appearance with the group since his injury last April sidelined him from multiple residency shows and high-profile concert dates.

Kramer sued the band last month after he was asked to audition to rejoin the group, ahead of their performances at the MusiCares and the Grammys. The band had received the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award and the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement Award at their respective ceremonies. The band eventually played both performances alongside their drum technician John Douglas, and also performed “Walk This Way,” alongside the hip hop group Run DMC.

While Kramer appeared with the band during photo-ops for the MusiCares award, he did not perform at either of the ceremonies. A video had also surfaced showing security guards blocking Kramer’s entrance from the band’s rehearsal space ahead of their scheduled performance at the Grammy’s.

“I am being deprived of the opportunity to be recognized along with my peers for our collective lifetime contributions to the music industry. Neither the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award nor the Grammys’ Lifetime Achievement honors can ever be repeated,” Kramer said in a statement to the band regarding his absence.

A video of the band’s performance of “Last Child,” which originally appeared on the band’s influential 1976 hard rock album Rocks, has been uploaded onto YouTube.

Photo Credit: Marissa Rose Ficara