Este Haim Announces New Album A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series for May 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard April 27th, 2023 - 4:48 PM

According to pitchfork.com musician Este Haim will be executive music producer for the National Geographic limited series A Small Light. The series is based on the life story of Miep Gies, who is a Dutch woman of Austrian descent who helped hide Anne Frank and her family in her Amsterdam attic. The show premieres on Monday, May 1.

A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series is a collection of cover songs by Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Moses Sumney, and more. The album will be released on May 23.

In the following statement Este Haim expresses her joy about the upcoming album.

“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP. Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”

Two songs from A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series will hit streaming services each week, starting with Danielle Haim’s cover of “Till We Meet Again” and Kamasi Washington’s version of Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl” on Friday, May 5.

A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series Tracklist