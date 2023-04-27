Este Haim Announces New Album A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series for May 2023 Release

According to pitchfork.com musician Este Haim will be executive music producer for the National Geographic limited series A Small Light. The series is based on the life story of Miep Gies, who is a Dutch woman of Austrian descent who helped hide Anne Frank and her family in her Amsterdam attic. The show premieres on Monday, May 1.
A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series is a collection of cover songs by Danielle Haim, Kamasi Washington, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Moses Sumney, and more. The album will be released on May 23.
In the following statement Este Haim expresses her joy about the upcoming album.
“I can’t begin to express what an honor and a privilege it is to be a part of this series, especially as my first role as an EMP. Miep’s story is one of a modern woman standing up for what is right, and that should continue to inspire all of us. I am so thrilled to be able to help bring this to life through the power of music.”
Two songs from A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series will hit streaming services each week, starting with Danielle Haim’s cover of “Till We Meet Again” and Kamasi Washington’s version of Charlie Parker’s “Cheryl” on Friday, May 5.
A Small Light: Songs From the Limited Series Tracklist
- “Till We Meet Again” by Danielle Haim (originally performed by Doris Day) – Featured in episode one and to be released on Friday, May 5th 2023
- “Cheryl” by Kamasi Washington (originally performed by Charlie Parker) – Featured in episode two and to be released on Friday, May 5th 2023
- “I Don’t Want to Set the World on Fire” by Sharon Van Etten and featuring spoken word by Michael Imperioli (originally performed by The Ink Spots) – Featured in episode three and to be released on Tuesday, May 9th 2023
- “My Reverie” by Angel Olsen (originally performed by Larry Clinton & His Orchestra, featuring Patti Dugan) – Featured in episode four and to be released on Tuesday, May 9th 2023
- “When You’re Smiling” by Weyes Blood (originally performed by Ella Fitzgerald) – Featured in episode five and to be released on Tuesday, May 16th 2023
- “Autumn Leaves” by Remi Wolf (originally performed by Nat King Cole) – Featured in episode six and to be released on Tuesday, May 16th 2023
- “I’m Making Believe” by King Princess and Orville Peck (originally performed by Bing Crosby) – Featured in episode seven and to be released on Tuesday, May 23rd 2023
- “I’ll Be Seeing You” by Moses Sumney (originally performed by Billie Holiday) – Featured in episode eight and to be released on Tuesday, May 23rd 2023