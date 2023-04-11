Angel Olsen Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Forever Means”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 10:34 AM

According to pitchfork.com artist Angel Olsen announced a new string of North American tour dates which will be kicking off this Fall. The musician will be performing at venues in San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and Nashville before ending things in North Carolina on December 9.

Also Olsen will have a variety of supporting acts including King Tuff, Kara Jackson, Joanna Sternberg, Allegra Krieger, Sluice, and Olsen’s bandmates, Led to Sea and Nona Invie.

In light of the news about her upcoming tour, Olsen has also shared the title track from her upcoming EP, Forever Means, which will drop this Friday by Jagjaguwar and in the article the artist describes the meaning behind her latest single.

“I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself,”

The album Forever Means consists of four previously unreleased songs from Olsen’s Big Time sessions. The artist recently shared lead single “Nothing’s Free,” along with a lyric video featuring studio footage. The record was co-produced by Olsen and Jonathan Wilson, who also mixed the EP. The two previously worked together on Big Time.

Ashley Olsen Tour Dates