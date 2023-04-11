Angel Olsen Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “Forever Means”

According to pitchfork.com artist Angel Olsen announced a new string of North American tour dates which will be kicking off this Fall. The musician will be performing at venues in San Diego, Portland, Seattle, Chicago and Nashville before ending things in North Carolina on December 9.
Also Olsen will have a variety of supporting acts including King Tuff, Kara Jackson, Joanna Sternberg, Allegra Krieger, Sluice, and Olsen’s bandmates, Led to Sea and Nona Invie.
In light of the news about her upcoming tour, Olsen has also shared the title track from her upcoming EP, Forever Means, which will drop this Friday by Jagjaguwar and in the article the artist describes the meaning behind her latest single.
“I’d thought of it as a kind of nod to George Harrison, who I’d been getting back into during the pandemic as I was finally calming down and finding moments of peace with myself,”
The album Forever Means consists of four previously unreleased songs from Olsen’s Big Time sessions. The artist recently shared lead single “Nothing’s Free,” along with a lyric video featuring studio footage. The record was co-produced by Olsen and Jonathan Wilson, who also mixed the EP. The two previously worked together on Big Time.
Ashley Olsen Tour Dates
4/16 North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival
5/3 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
5/4 Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
6/7 Galzignano Terme, Italy – Anfiteatro del Venda $
6/9 Jesi, Italy – Teatro Perfolesi $
6/10 Castiglione del Lago, Italy – Rocca Medievale $
6/12 Milan, Italy – Giardino della Triennale $
7/7 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
7/8 Lisbon, Portugal – Nos Alive Festival
8/5 Saint Charles, IA – Hinterland Music Festival
8/10 Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Forever Cemetery
8/19 Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium &
8/25 London, England – All Points East Festival
8/27 Paris, France – Rock en Seine
8/29 Leeds, England – Leeds Irish Centre
8/30 Birmingham, England – The Mill
8/31-9/3 Salisbury, England – End of the Road Festival
10/17 San Diego, CA – Humphreys Concerts By the Bay +
10/18 Garden Grove, CA – Garden Amphitheatre +
10/19 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom +
10/20 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom ^
10/24 Portland, OR – Revolution Hall ^
10/25 Portland OR – Revolution Hall #
10/26 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre #
10/27 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre ^
10/28 Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre @
11/29 Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue %
11/30 Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom ^
12/1 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall ^
12/2 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall =
12/3 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall !
12/5 Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall !
12/6 Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl !
12/7 Birmingham, AL – Saturn ~
12/8 Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club ~
12/9 Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom ~