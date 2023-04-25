Travis Barker Partners With Liquid Death For Luxury Enemas

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 3:42 PM

According to consequence.net today it has been reported that Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker has partnered with the canned water company Liquid Death to sell actual enemas.

Barker’s Liquid Death Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit is the first-ever celebrity endorsed luxury enema kit. For the price of $182, people can flush their bowels with the can of water, which is signed by Barker himself.

In a video, the drummer advertises the Enema of the State kit as the reason behind all of his success. “What’s my secret? How did I marry the woman of my dreams? How have I had such a successful career in music? I use Liquid Death mountain water. In my a**hole.”

Over the lovely acoustic guitar, the drummer and other “real-life” testimonials explain about the good that come from the enema and only the voiceover to can clarify what the testimonials are talking about.

“The Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit is not intended for use as a real medical device” and should never be placed “in or near your b***hole.”

Barker joins Bert Kreischer, Wiz Khalifa and Martha Stewart in promoting Liquid Death, which is the Austrian-based company that makes non-alcoholic drinking cool with its metal-font logo tallboy can.

Although they recently played Coachella, Blink-182 will officially begin their reunion tour next month after postponing their first dates when Barker injured his finger.