Travis Barker Released From Hospital Following Life-Threatening Pancreatitis

July 5th, 2022

According to Brooklyn Vegan, California-based musician and drummer for Blink-182, Travis Barker has been released from the hospital following a life-threatening run in with pancreatitis. Barker was hospitalized following a recent colonoscopy which medical professionals believe triggered the inflammation. He originally checked into West Hills Hospital & Medical Center before being rushed to Cedars-Sinai via ambulance.

He has since left the hospital and posted a message to social media, addressing fans’ concerns about his health. The following statement was posted on his Instagram stories: “I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis,” The musician continued, praising hospital staff, “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better. 🙏🏼 — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) July 2, 2022

Barker has since appeared out and about with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who remained by his side throughout his hospitalization. The two now celebrate Barker’s return to health by visiting the beach and going on a family road trip. Kardashian has also recently expressed her gratitude for her husband’s recovery, writing: “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. I am so grateful to God for healing my husband.”

Photo Credit: Marv Watson