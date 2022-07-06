Limewire Re-Launches NFT Marketplace With Travis Barker Collection

Home News Roy Lott July 6th, 2022 - 8:56 PM

While it was announced in March, Limewire is continuing its comeback campaign with new NFT collectibles with Travis Barker. Barker will join Brandy, Nicky Jam, Aitch, and Dillon Francis to release original NFT collections.

Brothers Paul and Julian Zehetmay released a statement about the upcoming venture. “We see a huge demand in the entertainment space for platforms that recognise and appreciate artists for their talent and put them in the driver’s seat,” they said in a press release. “LimeWire presents a new commercial opportunity for artists of all sizes and genres to engage with their fans, gain more exposure in a unique way and retain more of their earnings.”

Barker also issued a statement about the collaboration. “I have always been interested in Web3 and NFTs so I am pretty stoked to release my first NFT collection and to do it on LimeWire. I hope that my NFT collection will inspire aspiring artists and fans who want to learn about my creative journey and how I make music. LimeWire has created a platform that makes exciting content like this accessible to all of my fans — even ones who are unfamiliar with Web3.”

The collections are available on Limewires’ website.

Barker was recently seen heading into a music studio a week after discovering he had pancreatitis from an endoscopy procedure.