Thundercat and Tame Impala Share Soft Funky New Single “No More Lies”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 25th, 2023 - 12:35 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to pitchfork.com Thundercat and Tame Impala have collaborated on the new song “No More Lies.” The single is produced and written by Thundercat’s Stephen Bruner and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, which features bass and vocals from Bruner along with vocals, drums and keyboards from Parker.

As a whole, “No More Lies” is a ditty that can cause people to dance along while listening because each guitar riff, drum beat and keyboard notes fills the atmosphere with a bittersweet funky sound while the vocal styles from Bruner and Parker compliments the instrumentation with beautiful harmonic vocal pitches that gives this tune a strong kick of soul music.

“No More Lies” is the first official Thundercat single since 2020 when the musician released his album It Is What It Is. That record earned Thundercat the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B Album. Beginning next month, Thundercat will play a series of concerts with Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Strokes.

In the following statement Thundercat mentions how he hope he can create more music with Parker in the near future.

“I’ve wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album, I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I’ve been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future.”