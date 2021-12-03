Thundercat Shares Dreamy New Track “Satellite” From Insecure Soundtrack Featuring Louise Cole And Genevieve Artadi

Home News Benny Titelbaum December 3rd, 2021 - 4:29 PM

Fans never know what to expect when it comes to the larger-than-life persona of Thundercat. But his newest track “Satellite”, featuring Louise Cole and Genevieve Artadi, does not disappoint by any means. The new track from the HBO Series Insecure soundtrack just released and it lives up to the hype.

“Satellite” is featured on episode three, “Pressure Okay?!”, on the fifth and final season of the series. The new track is as smooth as it is sensual. Soft jazzy production alongside the guest vocals from Cole and Artadi elevate the song’s meaning even more so. With lyrics delving into finding peace in an otherworldly atmosphere, the transcendental qualities of the song are beyond prevalent. The outro of the track is so tranquil that it could be used as the background to a guided meditation in a heartbeat. Check out the new track below:

According to Consequence, Thundercat produced the track himself, further displaying his monumental talent alongside his three Grammy nominations in which he took home two awards for Best Progressive R&B Album (2020) with It Is What It Is and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration (2015) on Kendrick Lamar’s “These Walls”.

Back in October, Red Hot Chili Peppers announced an upcoming show at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on August 17, 2022, featuring The Strokes and Thundercat. On Halloween weekend of this year, Thundercat performed at the Levitation Festival in Austin, Texas.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela