David Ellefson’s New Project The Lucid Release Their Second Single Entitled “Damned”, Debut Self Titled Album Out October 15

Casey Melnick September 23rd, 2021 - 1:30 PM

Earlier this month, Ex-Megadeath bassist David Ellefson announced an exciting new rock project featuring himself, Sponge vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller and Bang Tango guitarist Drew Fortier. Today, The Lucid released their second single from their upcoming self-titled debut album that is scheduled to drop October 15 via SpoilerHead Records. “Damned” is a robust metal rock anthem that features melodic guitars and catchy songwriting.

“Damned” begins with a 30-second fade in before erupting into a thick and riff-fueled guitar explosion. The backbone of the song features a combination of classic rock inspired techniques including palm-muted guitars and over-driven tones. The bass is powerful and prominent in the mix and it compels the song forward with its bounce and swing. Lead singer Dombroski’s vocal delivery is reminiscent of 90s grunge rock song as he channels gruff intonation and protracted pronunciations. The songwriting on this track deals with the futility of the human experience and the motif of inexorable damnation. “Damned if you do/Damned if you don’t,” drawls Dombroski in the chorus that incorporates layered vocals and infectious vocal harmonies.

Earlier this month, released their first single from their upcoming album. “Maggot Wind” is an eclectic showcase of the band’s diverse composition. The song features a catchy rhythm and a headbanging beat. Alongside the release of this single, the band released the 9-song tracklist and gave some information on their upcoming album. According to Ellefson, the band’s conception was very organic and collaborative as it started with the musicians passing around pieces of unfinished music.

Ellefson has been involved in some controversy this year. In May, the bassist was removed from Megadeath after a series of alleged “sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage” involving the musician were revealed via Twitter. Frontman Dave Mustaine released a video message in July explaining that Ellefson will not make a return to the band.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado