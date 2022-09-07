Dave Mustaine Says He Was ‘Blown Away’ By David Ellefson Scandal, Ellefson Responds To Firing: “I Was Kicked Out Of Hell”

Home News Federico Cardenas September 7th, 2022 - 10:31 PM

Dave Mustaine, the famed frontman, vocalist and guitarist of Megadeth, has given his reaction to David Ellefson’s scandal in 2021 that led to Ellefson being forced out of the band. The scandal, occuring in May of last year, saw accusations of the bassist allegedly grooming a then 17 year old girl, with text and video evidence showing sexual relations between the two. Ellefson has continued to maintain his innocence in the accusations of grooming, stating that she girl was not underage.

Dave Mustaine, who has maintained that Ellefson will never be able to return to the band, has now shared some details about how his response to the scandal. Ultimate Classic Rock quotes the musician explaining that “When all of that stuff happened, I was pretty blown away. And I didn’t want to do anything to harm anyone; there was already enough stuff going around… So I figured, ‘You know what? I’m not gonna take anybody’s side. All I know is that for now we need to do something.’ The climate was just horrifying, to have something like that. So we parted ways [with Ellefson].”

The decision to part ways with Ellefson came soon before the band was on set to perform their Fall 2021 tour, and in the midst of the recording process of their album The Sick, The Dying, The Dead, leading Mustaine to think: “‘Do we get someone to come in as a session player? Or do I really, really, really go all in and start the search for a permanent guy?’ And we didn’t have the time. We had to have the record in — it had been two years since we started it and six years since Dystopia, so it was long overdue.”

The band eventually elected to recruit Steve DiGiorgia to play in Ellefson’s stead.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado