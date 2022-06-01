Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Announces James LoMenzo as Permanent Replacement for David Ellefson

Home News Karan Singh June 1st, 2022 - 3:59 PM

Photographer Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to Loudwire, James LoMenzo is officially the newest member of legendary metal band Megadeth. This is the second time he will have a fixed spot in the group, the first being from 2006 to 2010. Last year, he rejoined as a touring bass player following David Ellefson’s departure and has now secured a permanent spot alongside veteran Dave Mustaine.

Regarding this development, Mustaine said, “I am thrilled to welcome back James to the Megadeth family. James rejoined the fold as the touring bassist and it’s been a blast having him back, we thought let’s make it permanent.”

LoMenzo also commented, “I’m so excited to rejoin Megadeth and move forward full steam into the next phase of this iconic band’s history! With Dave, Kiko and Dirk there’s no stopping us! It just feels great to be home again.”

LoMenzo debuted as a member of the touring lineup in August last year. His availability for this role was uncertain at first because he was the bass player in John Fogerty’s band at the time, but he made it to the opening gig of Megadeth’s 2021 tour after being allowed to take time off.

“Dave’s management reached out at first to see if I’d even be available, which I really wasn’t, but after a call with Dave I realized how important for Megadeth and even for myself this would be,” LoMenzo said last September. “Time was ticking, so I knew it would be a crunch, but having been here once before the re-learning curve was a tad less steep. I made some arrangements with the Fogerty camp, and they were gracious enough to allow me a leave to do this.”

After finishing the first leg of the tour , LoMenzo returned for the second earlier this year. He has now earned himself a full-time role in one the most iconic metal bands of all time.