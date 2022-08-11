David Ellefson Says Being Fired From Megadeth Revealed ‘Who Your Friends Are’

Megadeth at Ozzfest

David Ellefson, former bassist of Megadeth, has spoken out about his firing from the band. According to NME, Ellefson was a guest on Real Music With Gary Stuckey, where he spoke out about his feelings concerning the firing.

“You find out who your friends are and you find out who your friends aren’t pretty fucking quick when the shit hits the fan, ‘Cause everybody wants to be around you when you’re picking up your Grammy,” Ellefson said. “Look, life is… You’re never on top all the time. Your life ebbs and flows, your career ebbs and flows – all of that. I’ve been fortunate enough to be a career musician and I’ve had to go with the ebbs and flows of the good, the bad and the otherwise, sometimes from within, sometimes from without.”

Ellefson was fired from Megadeth following accusations of grooming and inappropriate behavior towards an underage girl, a claim which Ellefson denies. He has been on the rebound since the controversy occurred, launching a new thrash band, Dieth, and soon he’ll go on his Kings of Thrash tour, on which he will play some of Megadeth’s early songs.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado