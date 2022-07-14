David Ellefson Launches New Death-Thrash Band Dieth, Debuts First Brutal Song “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents”

David Ellefson, the former bassist for Megadeth, has announced a new Death Thrash band named Dieth. According to Loudwire, the band is a trio consisting not only of Ellefson, but also guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (formerly of Entombed A.D.) and drummer Michal Łysejko (formerly of Decapitated). To mark the band’s debut, Dieth has released a brutal, epic heavy metal song titled “In the Hall of the Hanging Serpents”.

The band also released an accompanying music video. Fittingly, it consists of footage of the band performing the song together. As Ellefson explains, “The three of us have all been recognized in our respective bands and careers but at some point, we had to close the door on those exploits to let something new begin and now we have found it in Dieth. In fact, the name itself is about dying to one’s past so that something new can spring forth to create the next chapter of life. And, that is a connection the three of us hold in common.” It’s no surprise that the band would want the focus of their first music video to center on its members.

This marks the beginning of a new musical exploit for Ellefson following his exit from Megadeth last year. Megadeth decided to move forward without him following an alleged grooming scandal.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado