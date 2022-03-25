Chance The Rapper Shares Powerful New Song And Video “Child Of God” Featuring Moses Sumney

Home News Federico Cardenas March 25th, 2022 - 8:22 PM

Legendary rap artist and producer Chance The Rapper has shared a new track entitled “Child of God,” along with a music video. The song features Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Moses Sumney, while the music video for the track features the Gabonese painter Naïla Opiangah.

A press release from the artist describes the new song as an art project with both audio and visual components. Accompanying the release of the song and music video was the release of a massive 11 feet by 6 feet painting by Opiangah, who we see work on the piece in the music video. Chance The Rapper has been credited as producing and directing the video while being shown in the video writing lyrics and rapping.

In the song itself, we hear Chance the Rapper deliver inspiring lyrics on themes of confidence and purpose, telling the listener to “Do your thing child, do your thing.” The beat for the track is simple but beautiful, complimented stunningly by the multiple layers of background vocals accompanying Chance, including those by singer Moses Sumney. “Child of God” presents itself as a stunning addition to Chance the Rapper’s extremely diverse and versatile catalog.

In a statement, the Chance and Opiangah described the project as a “a candid representation of the exchanges between two creatives of different artistic backgrounds, mediums and platforms. It’s a visualization of our mirrored experience.”

Watch the official music video for “Child of God” via YouTube below.

The visual for “Child of God” is the second music video that Chance The Rapper has recently self-directed for his music, following his new track and music video “The Heart + The Tongue.”

