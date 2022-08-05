Chance The Rapper Says He Re-Evaluated His Friendship with Kanye West After Being Yelled at in Leaked Footage Last Year

Home News Lucy Yang August 5th, 2022 - 7:06 PM

Today’s story is all about some spicy drama between two top standing renowned musicians. Chance The Rapper and Kanye West’s friendship has been put on revaluation mode when the latter made some intentional remarks upon the discovery of some leaked footage.

Chance The Rapper in response, has just announced during The Morning Hustle podcast interview regarding his feelings towards West:

Despite only harboring warm feelings towards West, Chance has shed some more light on the situation which is said to have gone down during a Donda recording session.

“Sit your ass down and listen to the album or leave,” (Complex)

As the leaked footage has been going on for around since last year, Chance’s opinion regarding this specific statement brought clarity for fans from both artists. Just as Chance explains, “Me and a lot of other people still have love for Ye. But he’s human, he’s not perfect. He was obviously going through it at that time … It made me evaluate my friendship with him, for sure. I had never been so close to him going through an episode.” (NME)

Before accounting a musician for their accomplishments, actions and public profile, it is important to remember that everyone is human. Kanye’s episodic behavior is no news to people who follow up with the rapper. What Chance has explained to the public is not speaking up for Ye in anyway but rather a realistic confrontation towards the issue. Whether you are a fan of West or not, let us all give our warmest regards in hoping that the legendary hip hop musician can bounce back and make his recovery!

