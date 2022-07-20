Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Announce Black Star Line Festival In Ghana

Home News Roy Lott July 20th, 2022 - 8:41 PM

Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa announced the “Black Star Line Festival” to take place in Accra, Ghana. The music & arts festival will be set in the historic Black Star Square on January 6, 2023. The festival aims to be a bridge between Black people and artists of the Diaspora and the globe with the continent.

During the announcement, Chance noted “When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the US. Eventually we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most.” He continued to say “When we came here and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us. We need a music festival bringing major artists to Ghana. This is what we’re working to create.” Tickets for the festival will go on sale at a later date.

Earlier this year, Chance the Rapper released his songs “Child of God” featuring Moses Sumney and “A Bar About A Bar.” His new project, Star Line Gallery is due out later this year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna