U2 Announces 2023 Las Vegas Residency

Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 6:14 PM

Yesterday at the Super Bowl rock band U2 surprised fans with a teaser for their upcoming Las Vegas Residency. The special event will take place ta MSG Sphere at The Venetian, in Las Vegas this Fall. Also the run of shows marks the band’s first live outing in four years.

The full length trailer is a celebration of the global U2 community which features a select group of new and longtime U2 fans coming together for a futuristic Achtung Baby adventure in a unique desert landscape.

The announcement comes with confirmation that band member Larry Mullen Jr. will take time out to undergo and recuperate from surgery this year. These Las Vegas shows will see Mullen Jr. and the band welcome drummer Bram van den Berg who will be sitting in to join Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton onstage at MSG Sphere.

In the press release Bono, The Edge and Clayton discuss in detail the band’s upcoming Las Vegas Residency.

“The Sphere show has been in the works for a long time. We don’t want to let people down, least of all our audience… the truth is we miss them as much as they appear to miss us… our audience was always the fifth member of the band. Bottom line, U2 hasn’t played live since December 2019 and we need to get back on stage and see the faces of our fans again. And what a unique stage they’re building for us out there in the desert… We’re the right band, ACHTUNG BABY the right album, and the Sphere the right venue to take the live experience of music to the next level… That’s what U2’s been trying to do all along with our satellite stages and video installations, most memorably on the ZOO TV Tour, which ended in Tokyo 30 years ago this Fall. ”

The Edge added: “The beauty of the Sphere is not only the ground-breaking technology that will make it so unique, with the world’s most advanced audio system, integrated into a structure which is designed with sound quality as a priority; it’s also the possibilities around immersive experience in real and imaginary landscapes. In short, it’s a canvas of an unparalleled scale and image resolution and a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We all thought about it and decided we’d be mad not to accept the invitation.”