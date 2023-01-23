Bono Is “Amazed” U2 Is Still Going Strong

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2023 - 5:00 PM

According to nme.com U2 was formed in 1976 and the band have not taken a hiatus or broken up but their lead singer Bono did mentioned in an interview that it can be hard to work with his band mates.

During an interview with the podcast show SmartLess U2’s Bono mentioned how The Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. and himself have fought and disagreed with each other before continuing as a band. Despite the negativity U2 has endured, Bono told SmartLess‘s host how amazing it is to see U2 still thriving in the music world.

“I’m amazed we’re still going. Being in a band is tricky. The older you get, it gets even trickier, because when you grow up together, you’re used to taking bits out of each other. You’re as good as the arguments you get, but at a certain point, when people are doing well, the male loves to be the lord of his own domain, you know? It’s rough. And you can just imagine why people say, ‘Ah, f*** this, I’m outta here.”

Bono continues with the following statement.

“I mean, I really genuinely expect that and the band breaks up all the time. It’s the truth. Then we get back together and I’m grateful we do.”

This month U2 have announced a new compilation album called Songs Of Surrender. The album will feature 40 songs from the band’s career. It will be released on March 17.