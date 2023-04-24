Metallica’s 72 Seasons Lands No. 2 Spot on Billboard 200 Chart

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 1:11 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to blabbermouth.net Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, lands at No. 2 on the latest Billboard 200 chart, which ends the band’s streak of six straight albums landing at No. 1 on the all-genre tally. Also the metal band beat out country star Morgan Wallen’s One Thing at a Time, which places its seventh week at No. 1.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album.

72 Seasons is No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart, with 134,000 of its 146,000 equivalent units coming in the form of pure album sales. It’s the biggest-selling rock or hard rock album since Tool’s 2019 release Fear Inoculum. For comparison, 151,000 of Wallen’s 166,000 equivalent album units were from streaming.

The last time Metallica did not debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 was with 1988’s …And Justice for All. Since then, all of the band’s studio albums starting with 1991’s self-titled LP had premiered at the top spot, until now.

72 Seasons has been a smash hit with critics, with consequence.net describing it as “the sound of a band having fun, laying into a ton of riffs and embracing its own legacy as metal masters.”

Metallica will be kicking off their 2023-2024 “M72 World Tour” in support of 72 Seasons this Thursday in Amsterdam. Following the run of European dates, the band will embark on a North American run beginning in August. Next year Metallica will hit Europe and North America again.