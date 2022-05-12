Diddy Combs Defends Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott Performances Saying “People Make Mistakes”

Home News Megan Mandatta May 12th, 2022 - 10:26 PM

Diddy Combs is set to host Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards in addition to executive producing the show and he has recently said, “everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life,” regarding Morgan Wallen and Travis Scott’s performances at the awards show.

Combs claims to be “Un-canceling the Canceled” after Wallen was shown yelling the N-word on camera in 2021 and Scott had the fatal crowd rush during his concert last November.

“The mood of the show is about love and forgiveness. As a musical family, none of us are saints; none of us are without things that happen to them in life. So one of the things I’m doing directly is un-canceling the canceled. That’s breaking news because people haven’t been about uncanceling,” Combs explained. “But canceling is a trend that needs to stop. Travis went through a tragedy; Morgan [used the N-word] while talking to his boy. People make mistakes. Now we’re moving on with love and respect for everybody that was hurt or affected. It’s time to forgive. To have Morgan and Travis be able to come back and touch the stage again with the mindset of getting a second chance at life. Everybody in the room is getting a second chance at life, you know, because we’re back outside with no masks on. We need love and I’m excited about celebrating that.”

The broadcast of the Billboard Music Awards will be on May 15 at 8:00 pm EST with other performers like Ed Sheeran, Megan Thee Stallion, and more set to be in attendance.