Metallica Shares Chaotic Ride in Music Video for Title Track “72 Seasons”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Today heavy metal band Metallica have released the title track of their upcoming studio album 72 Seasons. The album itself is 77 minutes long and it features 12 songs.

As a whole, “72 Seasons” is fantastic because the face smacking and vein jolting instrumentation captures how much Metallica has grown as a band and what is truly enjoyable is hearing how each guitar riff and drum beat brings the musical energy fans want to hear.

Every single guitar note and drum beat sizzles the air with beautiful sound. Also James Hetfield‘s vocal performance is wonderful by how the singer is still capable of using his powerful voice to speak for the voiceless.

In the press release Hetfield describes what “72 Seasons” means to him

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are.”

The singer adds: “I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

The tune “72 Seasons” is available now to stream and download. 72 Seasons, the album, will be released April 14 by Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, 72 Seasons is the first new Metallica studio album since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. It will be released on two LP, 140g black vinyl, limited-edition variants, CD, digital and in Dolby Atmos. For more information visit https://www.metallica.com/ store/72-seasons/