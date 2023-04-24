Jessie Ware Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard April 24th, 2023 - 12:42 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Artist Jessie Ware has announced That! Feel Good! Live Tour where she will be bringing her sensual music to several venues including Chicago’s The Vic on October 5, Los Angeles’s Hollywood Palladium October 10, New York City’s Terminal 5 October 19 and more.

The tour announcement arrives just days before the Mercury Prize and 6-time BRIT-nominated singer and songwriter returns with her phenomenal new album, That! Feels Good! on April 28. The wait for this tour stretches back to last year’s Glastonbury festival where the singer debuted her lead single “Free Yourself.”

In the press release Ware shares her excitement about the upcoming tour.

“I have never been more ready to tour an album!” said Jessie. “Touring my last album was the biggest thrill for me…the dancing, the choreography, I loved it all. The That! Feels Good! tour will be a continuation of that…but even bigger, even better, and even more dancing and a whole lot more of YOU!! Tickets go on sale this Friday, with pre-sales earlier in the week. Buy a ticket, it will feel good.”

That! Feels Good! is the follow-up to Ware’s fourth studio album, 2020’s What’s Your Pleasure? Entering the UK Album Charts at number three, What’s Your Pleasure? is the artist’s most successful record to date.

That! Feels Good! marks a new era of Ware and as she takes the album on the road, Ware will show people why she continues to be one of the most-loved voices in UK pop.

For tickets and more information visit: jessieware.com

That! Feel Good! Live Tour Dates

10/5 – Chicago – The Vic

10/10 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium

10/11 – San Francisco – Regency Ballroom

10/16 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

10/19 – Philadelphia – Union Transfer

10/20 – New York – Terminal 5

10/23 – Toronto – Rebel Entertainment Complex