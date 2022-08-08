Jessie Ware Shares Empowering New Music Video For “Free Yourself”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 8th, 2022 - 1:18 PM

English singer-songwriter Jessie Ware has released the music video for her newest single “Free Yourself.” Ware released the anthemic track back in July.

The song in itself is powerful but the new visuals add a layer of empowerment for BIPOC, members of the LGBTQIA+ community and women. Throughout the video, Ware encourages people to be themselves, wholeheartedly and unapologetically. The setting is also quite aesthetic and elegant being filmed in a lavish mansion. At the end of the video, Ware is sprawled nude across the dinner table while her guests embrace their newfound joy.

“‘Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” Ware offered, continuing. “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

Ware released her most recent album What’s Your Pleasure? in June of 2020. Since then, she has released the music video for the title track, “Remember Where You Are”, “Please” and the SG Lewis produced track “Hot N Heavy.” She will now be touring with Harry Styles, supporting him on his Love On Tour fall 2022 U.S. tour dates with five dates at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Jessie Ware Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates Supporting Harry Styles

10/6 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/8 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/9 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

10/14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat