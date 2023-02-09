Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels Good! For April 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Pearls”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 9th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

According to pitchfork.com artist Jessie Ware announced her upcoming album That! Feels Good! will be released on April 28 and it comes with Ware‘s first single of this year “Pearls.”

“Pearls” was created by songwriters and producers Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee. In the press release Ware discusses what is the meaning behind “Pearls.”

“The song doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan.”

As for the album Ware adds that it “stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

When releasing the album What’s Your Pleasure? in 2020 the singer put together an expanded edition the following year. Then last year Ware returned with a song called “Free Yourself.” Since then, Ware teamed up with artist Kylie Minogue for the tune “Kiss of Life” which appeared on Minogue’s Disco: Guest List Edition LP.

That! Feels Good! Tracklist

That! Feels Good! Free Yourself Pearls Hello Love Begin Again Beautiful People Freak Me Now Shake The Botle Lightning These Lips

