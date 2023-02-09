mxdwn Music

Menu

Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels Good! For April 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Pearls”

February 9th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

Jessie Ware Announces New Album That! Feels Good! For April 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Pearls”
Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com  artist Jessie Ware announced her upcoming album  That! Feels Good! will be released on April 28 and it comes with Ware‘s first single of this year “Pearls.”

“Pearls” was created by songwriters and producers Stuart Price, Sarah Hudson, and Coffee. In the press release Ware discusses what is the meaning behind “Pearls.”

“The song doesn’t take itself too seriously but demands you to have a dance. “It’s inspired by divas like Donna Summer, Evelyn Champagne King, Teena Marie and Chaka Khan.”

As for the  album Ware adds that it “stems from over 10 years of understanding who I am, and who I enjoy being as an artist and the thrill of performance.”

When  releasing the album  What’s Your Pleasure? in 2020 the singer put together an expanded edition the following year. Then last year Ware  returned with a song called “Free Yourself.” Since then, Ware teamed up with artist Kylie Minogue for the tune “Kiss of Life” which appeared on Minogue’s Disco: Guest List Edition LP.

That! Feels Good! Tracklist

  1. That! Feels Good!
  2. Free Yourself
  3. Pearls
  4. Hello Love
  5. Begin Again
  6. Beautiful People
  7. Freak Me Now
  8. Shake The Botle
  9. Lightning
  10. These Lips

 

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

 

 

 

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2021. All rights reserved.