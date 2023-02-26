Jessie Ware Shares Retro Chic Music Video For “Pearls”

Home News Hannah Boyle February 26th, 2023 - 2:12 AM

Jessie Ware has recently shared a new, retro music video for her new song “Pearls”. The song is available for listening down below.

According to sources at Pitchfork, “Pearls” is set to appear on the artist’s new upcoming album ‘That! Feels Good”. the new album will be released in April of this year. The song is happy and easy to listen. It is honestly enjoyable, which is hard for me to say about a pop song. The vocals are good and the music is catchy.

The video for the new song is straight off the silver screen. Elegant consumes with pearls and Monroe-esque makeup are strewn across the video. Feathery dresses mimicking boas can be seen and I am here for it. The video screams decadence and it perfectly matches the song it accompanies. It is just a fun video and song. It is simple, but in the best of ways.