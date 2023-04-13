Jessie Ware Releases Theatrical Video For ‘Begin Again’

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2023 - 12:27 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to pitchfork.com previously artist Jessie Ware released the singles “Pearls” and “Free Yourself.” Now the artist has shared her latest song “Begin Again,” which is produced by James Ford and it features a music video directed by Charlie Di Placido.

According to stereoboard.com Ware describes the moments of creating her latest tune.

“Begin again is where this album started. On a miserable afternoon during lockdown, James Ford zoomed Shungudzo and Danny Parker in Los Angeles. They were just waking up, it was already dark in London. Frustrated yet completely focused, we set about writing in a new – and unnatural – way over the internet. Dreaming of human touch, escapes to Brazil, beach bodies, holiday romances, all of it!”

The singer adds: I absolutely adore this song and I’m so excited for you to hear it, to hear the beautiful production by James and horns by Sheila Maurice-Grey, it’s the song that I knew I wanted to make as soon as I finished Remember Where You Are. It’s out everywhere now, so is the video. Enjoy it xx.”

As a whole “Begin Again” is a lovely tune which consists of vibrant instrumentation that can cause people to dance while listening to the sizzling music and the best part is hearing Ware‘s vocals filling the air with bittersweet melody. In many ways “Begin Again” can become an anthem of those who want to start living their lives on their own terms. Ware’s performance is stunning and her latest work is an example of what the artist‘s upcoming album will sound like.

That! Feels Good! will be released on April 28 and the LP follows the 2020 album What’s Your Pleasure?.