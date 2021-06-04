Jessie Ware Stays Soulful on New SG Lewis Co-Produced Song “Hot N Heavy”

Home News Krista Marple June 4th, 2021 - 8:31 PM

British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware has released her brand new track “Hot N Heavy,” which was co-produced by SG Lewis. The song is set to be featured on her forthcoming album What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition. Ware’s album is due June 11 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/ Interscope Records.

“Hot N Heavy” is an electronic, upbeat tune that features influences from 80’s electronica. Ware’s soothing vocals alongside the dynamic beat creates a captivating track. Her lyrics read, “You got me hot and heavy/ Something in your eyes/ I’m willing and I’m ready/ To set my heart on fire/ You got hot and heavy.” Ware was recently nominated for Female Solo Artist as well as Mastercard Album for the BRIT awards.

Earlier this year, Ware released her track “Please,” which will also be featured on the deluxe version of her forthcoming album. The song was produced by James Ford and it also provides a groovy feel to accompany the vibe of the album.

Just a few months before, Ware released her track “Remember Where You Are,” which is another single that will be featured on Remember Where You Are. The track was released alongside a video, which featured actress Gemma Arterton and was directed by Dominic Savage, BAFTA-winning director.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat