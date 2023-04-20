Noel Gallagher Shares Rousing Title Track “Council Skies”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 20th, 2023 - 1:13 PM

According to stereogum.com Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced they will be releasing a new album called Council Skies, which the title was inspired by the artist Pete McKee’s book of the same name.

In the article Gallagher describes the meaning behind the upcoming album.

“That’s when the whole concept of the thing started to take shape. When I’m back in Manchester you see great swathes of your youth boarded up, gone… it’s a stark reminder that you should try to take it all in while it’s still there.”

Previously Gallagher has released the tracks “Pretty Boy,” “Easy Now,” and “Dead To The World.” Now the artist has shared the album’s title track “Council Skies” and as a whole, the song is beautiful by how the instrumentation and vocals brings a harmonic feeling of how beautiful life can be for those who enjoy it.