Noel Gallagher Comments On Economic Inequality In Youth Bands: “Working Class Kids Can’t Afford To Do It Now”

Home News Mohammad Halim March 12th, 2022 - 3:44 PM

Acoustic guitarist Noel Gallagher, known for the hit band Oasis, made out a statement this week, calling out rock music’s lack of help to the working class. Gallagher states this is because instruments and other equipment are expensive, as well as having strict, short supply of rehearsal spaces.

Gallagher speaks in comparison to him and his former bandmates when Oasis was first created; his brother Liam Gallagher, for example, was only 19 the time. When Gallagher considered the possibility of another Oasis, he questioned where the teenagers with potential are. According to Loudwire, Gallagher states that the “Working class kids can’t afford to do it now, because guitars are expensive, there’s no rehearsal rooms.” Gallagher expresses his concern for the limited space used for the future generation of musicians, “They’ve all been turned into wine bars and flats.”

Gallagher, however, also addresses the copious number of the middle class rock bands. He talks about the middle class “wearing” guitars instead of playing them, and the wasted potential from rock music’s restricted possession of supplies.

Gallagher is currently running his 2010 rock band Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Just last month, Gallagher’s brother Liam called out lyricist for Blur and lead vocalist for Gorillaz Damon Albarn for accusing singer and songwriter Taylor Swift for not writing her lyrics. Taylor responded to Albarn with concern. She tweeted “@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging…” Liam Gallagher, however, defended Swift, while stating his love for her.