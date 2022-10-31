Noel Gallagher Debuts New Song & Video “Pretty Boy” Featuring Johnny Marr

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2022 - 3:10 PM

Today artist Noel Gallagher released the new song called “Pretty Boy” which is the lead single from his upcoming untitled album with his band High Flying Birds. Also the album will features ex-Smiths band member Johnny Marr on guitar.

Gallagher is the band Oasis’s former head songwriter, and he is known for writing huge melodies and on “Pretty Boy” there is not a shortage of catchy melodies. With Marr’s talented guitar playing, Gallagher finds himself wrestling with his own identity as a person.

The “Pretty Boy” music video focuses on a couple of drag queens putting on their makeup and wigs for the evening.

“For this new record it was the first thing I wrote, the first thing I demoed and the first thing I finished, so it’s only right that it’s the first thing people get to hear. Massive shout out to my mainest man Johnny Marr for taking it somewhere special. Oh… and watch out for a cameo from me in the video… first one to spot me wins a bag of Flamin’ Hot Wotsits Giants!!” said Gallagher

Gallagher hasn’t yet mentioned a release date or other details for his High Flying Birds’s follow-up to 2017’s Who Built the Moon?, but people will be able to hear it next year. Last year, the band did share a greatest hits collection called Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021).