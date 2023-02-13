Noel Gallagher and Garbage Announces Summer 2023 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2023 - 11:51 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Today the bands Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a co-headlining tour of North America for this summer. The tour is produced by Live Nation and features special guest Metric. Things will kick off in Washington on June 2 before stopping in San Diego, Denver, Tampa, Chicago, New York and Boston.

This is the first time Gallagher and his High Flying Birds have hit the road in North America since 2019 where they performed in the U.S. and Canada with the Smashing Pumpkins. The first tour date in Washington State occurs with the release day for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’s fourth album Council Skies.

In 2021 Garbage on an extensive tour following the release of their most recent album,No Gods No Masters. As for the band’s live shows, Consequence stated, “Once the curtain dropped, Garbage whipped the fans in the pit to a frenzy…clad in pink and rocking a mic stand adorned with a matching feathered boa, Manson revealed a rock star stage presence that has refined over the past two decades. At the Greek, Garbage proved they are going 20 years strong, and their legacy demands closer observation.”

Garbage and Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will be supported by Metric, who released their most recent album Formentera last year. It was their most commercially successful release in a decade and was accompanied by a sold-out tour spanning the US, Canada, the UK and Europe.

Tickets for the upcoming dates will go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am. For more information visit livenation.com.

2023 North American Tour Dates

6/2 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

6/3 – Ridgefield, WA – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

6/6 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

6/7 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

6/10 – San Diego, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/11 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

6/13 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

6/15 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion Denver

6/17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

6/18 – Del Valle, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

6/21 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

6/22 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/25 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

6/27 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/28 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

6/29 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

7/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

7/3 – Toronto, OH – Budweiser Stage*

7/6 – Clarkson, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/8 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/10 – New York, NY – Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

7/13 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/14– Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

7/15 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway