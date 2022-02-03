Life Of Agony Cancel Upcoming Shows in New York and New Jersey Due To Positive Covid-19 Tests

Home News Jamie Reddy February 3rd, 2022 - 10:54 PM

Life Of Agony has been one of the most recent bands to cancel upcoming shows due to two of the members testing positive for COVID-19. Mina Caputo and Veronica Bellino are the two members that tested positive and therefore had to cancel the rest of their east coast tour which finished off in New York and New Jersey. The band took to Facebook to share the devastating news. This comes after Mina took to social media way back when the pandemic started to share her views on the conspiracy of the pandemic. The band stated, “We have unfortunate news to share: both Mina and Veronica have tested positive for COVID and sadly we must cancel the rest of the Northeast run. We are terribly sorry. These are crazy times and we’re all doing our best to navigate through it together. To all our fans, we plan to make up the shows as soon as we can.” See the post below and check out the dates that will be canceled. Click here for more information.

2/4 – Warsaw – Brooklyn, NY *

2/5 – The Stony Pony – Asbury Park, NJ *