Glassjaw Announces 20th Anniversary Tour Featuring Life Of Agony, The Fall Of Troy And Incendiary

Home News Abigail Lee February 17th, 2022 - 7:28 PM

On Feb. 11, 2022, the powerful post-hardcore band Glassjaw announced their “20+ year anniversaries tour” accompanying openers on The PRP. In June 2021, Glassjaw announced they will travel and play for audiences from Los Angeles to London, starting on March 3 and ending on May 28 in New York. The supports will be as listed: Beloved, Dare, The Fall Of Troy, Incendiary, Life Of Agony, Scowl, and Tension.

Glassjaw is celebrating the anniversaries of two influential albums in their discography: Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and Worship And Tribute, their first and second albums respectively.

As such, several of their stops are for two days where they will split their sets into two concerts. Among those stops are Los Angeles; San Francisco; Austin, Texas and Chicago. One day will be dedicated to their first album, the next to their second. This will allow for long-time fans to appreciate their favorite moments in each album and to possibly see more than one show. Other shows such as those in Pomona, Calif. and Denver, Colo. will celebrate both albums in one night.

As of yet, the dates for the support acts have not been announced. The openers have roots similar to Glassjaw’s, kicking off in the ‘90s or early 2000s. All four fall under the nondescript rock genre umbrella. Where Glassjaw and The Fall Of Troy create post-hardcore music, though, Life Of Agony are a metal band and Incendiary are a hardcore punk band. Each show and support is bound to pack the venue with energy.

3/2/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

3/3/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

3/4/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

3/5/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

3/8/22 – Denver, CO @ The Summit

3/10/22 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

3/11/22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

3/12/22 – Austin, TX @Mohawk

3/14/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade – Heaven

3/16/22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

3/17/22 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

3/18/22 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

3/19/22 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

3/20/22 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Palladium

3/21/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore

3/23/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

3/24/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

3/25/22 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

3/26/22 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

5/27/22 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

5/28/22 – London, U.K. @ O2 Forum Kentish Town



Photo credit: Raymond Flotat