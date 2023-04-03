Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Says Mass Shootings in the USA are ‘Preventable’: ‘This Should Not Be The Way Our Children Should Live’

Home News Jaden Johnson April 3rd, 2023 - 6:26 PM

Lizzy Hale of American band, Halestorm, recently addressed her qualms with the American government’s lack of effort towards better gun laws and accessible mental health resources to the majority of U.S citizens.

Taking to Instagram to deliver this heartfelt cry of frustration, Hale made her comments almost a week after the recent mass shooting taking place at the Covenant School, a Presbyterian School in Nashville, Tennessee, killing three 9-year-olds and three adults. With more than 130 mass shootings taking place, this particular tragedy hit close to home for Hale due to Nashville being the singer’s hometown.

Hearkening back to her own childhood experience growing up in private Christian Schools and how different times have gotten since her youth. Stating in the Instagram caption, “Watching the police storm through the elementary hallways decorated with joyous Crayola art pieces on the very walls that just a few hours before were supposed to be a safe space for these little ones…”. A cry of restlessness that mirrors the same feelings of other scared citizens looking for those in power to do something beyond just sitting and watching the bloodbath.

Along with her condolences, Hale also called out the reasons for the pattern of Mass Shootings with the statement, “This is a result of our young people for so many years NOT having easy access to proper mental health guidance and education, AND equally of them having far TOO EASY access to assault weapons”. A call to action for the government to re-evaluate the current measures (or lack thereof) in place to keep these recurring national horrors at bay.