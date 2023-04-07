Labrinth and Billie Eilish Share Insane New Song & Video “Never Felt So Alone”

Home News Gracie Chunes April 7th, 2023 - 2:37 PM

Labrinth has shared a new single, “Never Felt So Alone,” featuring Billie Eilish. The song was co-produced with Eilish’s brother Finneas. Check out the new song and video below.

In an Apple Radio 1 interview with Eddie Francis, Labrinth shared: “When we spoke, she was like, “Lab, I’ve been listening to your music for years.” I was like, “What?” It was like, “Billie? What? You?” She was like, “Yeah, been a fan.” She was like, “I love this song as well, so I would love to do it with you.” That was big for me because I felt like we both get each other musically. It didn’t feel foreign to me, and I love what she’s done on the record.”

An early version of “Never Felt So Alone” was previewed on the latest season of HBO’s Euphoria. Labrinth and Eilish also performed the song at one of Eilish’s hometown shows on her tour last December at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

This song follows the release of “Lift Off,” “Kill for Your Love” and “Iridium.” Labrinth has been teasing a new album titled Ends & Begins. Labrinth will be performing at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. (Pitchfork)