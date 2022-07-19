Jessie Ware Shares Anthemic New Single “Free Yourself”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 19th, 2022 - 4:38 PM

English singer-songwriter Jessie Ware has just recently shared her newest single “Free Yourself.” The track offers a taste of what’s to come from her forthcoming fifth studio album.

The song was co-written and produced by Coffee Clarence Jr and Stuart Price. Speaking about the song and its meaning, Ware offered: “’Free Yourself’ is the beginning of a new era for me,” She continues, “I’m so excited for people to have this song for the end of their summer; to dance, to feel no inhibitions & to feel joyful because that’s how I’ve been feeling recently being able to tour again and being able to sing again. Enjoy yourself, Free Yourself!”

Ware released her most recent album What’s Your Pleasure? in June of 2020. Since then, she has released the music video for the title track, “Remember Where You Are”, “Please” and the SG Lewis produced track “Hot N Heavy.”

Ware just finished up her rescheduled live shows in support of What’s Your Pleasure. She was included on the lineup for Primavera Sound and Glastonbury Park where she originally debuted “Free Yourself” live on stage to the cheers of fans and supporters. She will now be touring with Harry Styles, supporting him on his Love On Tour fall 2022 U.S. tour dates with five dates at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Jessie Ware ‘Love On Tour’ Fall 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

10/6 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center*

10/8- Chicago, Illinois @ United Center*

10/9 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center*

10/13 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center*

10/14 – Chicago, Illinois @ United Center*

*Supporting Harry Styles

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat