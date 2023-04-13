Dave Lombardo to Sit Out of Testaments 2023 Shows; Future With Band Uncertain

Home News Cait Stoddard April 13th, 2023 - 3:37 PM

According to revolvermag.com today musician Dave Lombardo has announced he will sit out the remainder of Testament‘s 2023 shows with no guarantee that he will return to the band. Earlier today Lombardo went on Twitter to further explain why he will be not be performing with band at all.

“We knew 2022 was going to be relatively easy, as far as schedules go, between myself and Testament. Unfortunately, 2023 has not been so easy. After months of trying to work out specific tour dates, our schedules are just conflicting too much to make sense this year. Therefore, I will not be joining Testament for their 2023 tour dates.”

The drummer adds: “We are all thrilled that we were able to share the stage last year, it’s some thing we wanted to do for a very long time. I had an amazing experience with the band and am wishing them all the best moving forward. To the Testament fans, thank you for welcoming me, making every show a killer experience, and for your understanding as we all move forward. ~ Dave”

Recently Testament‘s bassist Steve DiGiorgio went in Instagram to show the band has been rehearsing for their upcoming South American tour with drummer Chris Dovas, who has previously filled in for Lombardo on the first six dates of Testament‘s summer/fall 2022 The Bay Strikes Back Tour. Lombardo was unable to make those gigs due to a scheduling conflict with the Misfits.

“Day #1 back from 6 month break. Set-up rehearsal room day. Alex flies in tonight. Getting ready for South America and Europe. Titans Of Creation tour continues across the world…eastern Asia in Sep..! Chill’n with the devil!”

Testament’s Klash Of The Titans Tour of Latin America with Kreator is scheduled to kick off on April 19 in Lima, Peru and run through May 9 in San Salvador, El Salvador.