Matt Heafy Of Trivium And Chuck Billy Of Testament Share Collaborative New Single “Behold Our Power”

Anaya Bufkin January 7th, 2022 - 9:13 PM

Trivium’s singer and guitarist Matt Heavy and Testament’s Chuck Billy have collaborated on a new single “Behold Our Power”. The last time fans heard from Heafy was when the heavy metal singer released a cover of “Jack’s Lament” from the Christmas movie, The Nightmare Before Christmas. Well, Heafy has created another project for heavy metal rockers with the help of Billy. According to ThePrp, the heavy metal artists joined together on the song to create the official anthem for Mystic Festival, a Polish metal festival, which will occur from June 2 to June 4 at Gdansk Shipyard in Gdansk, Poland.

Immediately as the song begins, the guitar hits hard and the drums begin to rumble. The song is already starting with high energy. The video appears to be filmed at a concert where fans jump around, sing, and throw their hands around in the air. Viewers watch as Heafy and Billy sing the lyrics in what appears to be a studio. Heafy’s deep and dynamic voice is accompanied by Billy’s loud and strong growl.

The song appears to be about defiance and standing up against their adversaries with great power. As Heafy sings, “Fight to the death/ I’ll take my enemies down to hell with me”, Billy then joins Heafy and shines on the chorus singing, “We will burn them down” with his strong and forceful voice.

The 3-minute song and video were released on January 7 on Matt Heafy’s YouTube page, and it is available to watch below.

