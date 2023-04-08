Sparta Announces US Tour in Celebration of ‘Wiretap Scars’ 20th Anniversary

Home News Gracie Chunes April 8th, 2023 - 10:34 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Rock band Sparta has announced a US tour this spring to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album Wiretap Scars. The band will be supported by ‘68 and Thursday’s Geoffrey Rickly. The tour will kick off on Thursday, May 4 at Nine Half House in Mesa, Arizona. The tour will take the band around the west coast before wrapping up on Friday, May 19 at Launchpad in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Find tickets and more information here.

Sparta was founded in August 2002, made up of Jim Ward, Paul Hinojos and Tony Hajjar. Now, the band currently consists of Ward and Matt Miller, who will be joined by drummer Neil Hennessy on tour. The band’s most recent release is their self titled album that released in 2022.

5/4 – Mesa, AZ – Nine Half House

5/5 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction

5/6 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

5/7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Roxy

5/9 – Fresno, CA – Strummers

5/10 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

5/11 – Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

5/1 – Portland, OR – Dante’s

5/14 – Tacoma, WA – Alma

5/15 – Boise, ID – 9th St. Parallel

5/17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

5/18 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theatre

5/19 – Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad